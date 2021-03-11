Auditor of State Rob Sand today released an audit report on Henry County, Iowa.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The County’s revenues totaled $16,974,753 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 12.1% increase over the prior year. Expenses for County operations for the year ended June 30, 2020 totaled $17,199,016, a 4.3% increase over the prior year. The significant increase in revenues is primarily due to an increase in property tax revenue and in infrastructure assets contributed by the Iowa Department of Transportation.

AUDIT FINDINGS:

Sand reported eleven findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds and one finding pertaining to the Friends of Conservation in Henry County, LTD (Friends of Conservation), a blended component unit. They are found on pages 72 through 80 of this report. The findings address issues such as lack of segregation of duties, material amounts of receivables and capital assets not properly recorded in the County’s financial statements, lack of reconciliations public health billings, collections and delinquent accounts and an unallowable donation to a private entity. Sand provided the County with recommendations to address each of these findings.

Ten of the findings discussed above for the County and one pertaining to the Friends of Conservation are repeated from the prior year. The County Board of Supervisors, other elected officials and management of the Friends of Conservation have a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the County’s and the Friends of Conservation’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.

A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/.