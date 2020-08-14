Assault Involving A Firearm

On August 13, 2020, at approximately 5:50PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault involving a firearm that occurred in the 2200 grid of Dakota Avenue. Due to the volatile situation, the Iowa State Patrol Tactical team was called to assist.

Upon investigation, Dustin Kindig, 31 of Mount Pleasant, was arrested for multiple charges and a search warrant was executed at the residence.

Kindig was charged with: Burglary 1st (while possessing a dangerous weapon) a class B felony; Going Armed with Intent, a class D felony; Dominion of a Firearm by Prohibited Person (four counts), class D felonies; Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon (two counts), aggravated misdemeanors; and violation of a protective order, a simple misdemeanor.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol; The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Unit; The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office; The Henry County Sheriff’s Reserves; and The Henry County Health Center Ambulance.