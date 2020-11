Assault Charges

On November 6th, 2020, at approximately 11:40 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received report of a disturbance in the 1300-Grid of Marsh Avenue in Rural Winfield. Upon investigation Jordan Breeding, 32, was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Assault – 1st Offense and outstanding warrants. Shannon Hall, 36, was also arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.