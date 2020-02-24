Arthur William “Corky” Evans

Arthur William “Corky” Evans, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services, with military rites, will be held at 11:00a.m., on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, with Chaplain Gordan Hawkins officiating. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts of love and friendship may be given to EveryStep Hospice. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born February 16, 1942, in Morning Sun, IA, Arthur William was the son of Philip Alonzo and Nellie Lucile (Pontzius) Evans. He spent his formative years and was educated in the Olds, IA area. On June 1, 1964, Arthur enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge from the service “Corky” had attained the rank of Private First Class. In 1967, he married Jean Miller. The couple later divorced.

As a young man, Corky worked as a transmission technician for Shafer Motors. He was then employed as a maintenance mechanic at CECO Building Systems in Mt. Pleasant. Corky retired in 2006, after 34 years of employment with the company. In his retirement years, he often drove and delivered vehicles for Shottenkirk.

Corky enjoyed hunting, playing cards, traveling, gardening, and socializing. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Burlington, along with being a member of the Eagles Lodge in both Burlington and Ottumwa. Corky was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include two sons, Tom (Sally Smith) Evans of Wilton, IA, and Aaron (Dixie) Evans of Norwalk, IA; one daughter, Carolyn (Ron) Sires of Modesto, CA; and three grandchildren, Felicity Evans, Maggie Evans and Lucy Evans. Also surviving is his special companion and caregiver, Ethel Garmoe of Mt. Pleasant, IA, along with her children Tony (Trisha) Garmoe of West Des Moines, IA, Lisa (Joe) Beames, of West Burlington, IA, and Matthew (Jill) Garmoe of West Point, IA; one sister, Margaret (Marvin) Johanson of New London, IA; and a brother, Ralph (Wendy) Evans of Ft. Mohave, AZ.

Preceding Corky in death were his parents; two brothers, Edward Evans and Morris Evans; and two sisters, Phylis Plummer and Lucille Self.