Arrests Made in Connection with Bank Robbery

On June 25, 2019, following a long-running investigation spanning multiple counties, arrest warrants were executed on Ross Edward Thornton and Jordan Garrett Crawford on charges of Aiding and Abetting Robbery in the First Degree, based on evidence of their participation in the robbery of the Pilot Grove Savings Bank in Packwood, Iowa on June 1st, 2018. Robbery in the First Degree is a Class B felony. If found guilty, the parties are subject to a maximum term of imprisonment of 25 years.

Agencies involved in the execution of these warrants for Mr. Thornton and Mr. Crawford include the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, along with the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office and the Keokuk County Attorney’s Office.

A criminal charge is only an accusation and the Defendants are presumed innocent until and if found guilty in a Court of Law.