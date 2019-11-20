Arrests in Drug Trafficking Case Announced

Eight Defendants Charged as a Result of Joint Federal and

State Investigation of a Drug Trafficking Organization in

Burlington

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Eight defendants are facing federal criminal charges

as part of a multi-year joint federal and state investigation of a large drug trafficking

organization that operated out of Burlington, Iowa. Five of the federal defendants

were arrested yesterday, November 19, 2019. Those arrested will make their initial

appearance in federal court at the United States Courthouse, in Davenport, on

Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

The charges were announced by Marc Krickbaum, United States Attorney for

the Southern District of Iowa; Kristi Johnson, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Omaha

Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Lisa Schaefer, Des Moines

County, Iowa, Attorney; Dennis Kramer, Chief of Police of the Burlington, Iowa,

Police Department; and Robert Copley, Chief of Police of the Quincy, Illinois, Police

Department.

The charges stem from a long-term investigation conducted by numerous

federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies including: the Federal Bureau of

Investigation; Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce; Burlington, Iowa, Police

Department; Des Moines County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office; West Central Illinois

Taskforce; Quincy, Illinois, Police Department; Drug Enforcement Administration;

Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; Henry County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office; Mt.

Pleasant, Iowa, Police Department; West Burlington, Iowa, Police Department;

Keokuk, Iowa, Police Department; Ft. Madison, Iowa, Police Department; Lee

County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office; Iowa City, Iowa, Police Department; Johnson County,

Iowa, Sheriff’s Office; North Liberty, Iowa, Police Department; Coralville, Iowa,

Police Department; Muscatine County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office; Louisa County, Iowa,

Sheriff’s Office; Washington County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office; Bettendorf, Iowa, Police

Department; Illinois State Police; Monmouth, Illinois, Police Department; Macomb,

Illinois, Police Department; Galesburg, Illinois, Police Department; Adams County,

Illinois, Sheriff’s Office; and Fulton County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office.

2

Eight defendants were charged by complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, stemming from a years-long investigation of this drug trafficking organization. Those arrested include KENDRICK PAGE, BREON RAQUON ARMSTRONG, LAMAR HARRIS, TRISTAN DAVIS, and JAMES LEWIS MILES, Jr. The identities of those who have not yet been arrested remain sealed at this time. Additionally, search warrants were executed at multiple locations in the Southern District of Iowa, Northern District of Illinois, and Northern District of Texas. Others involved in this drug trafficking organization have previously been arrested in both the Southern District of Iowa, and the Central District of Illinois.

The charges in the complaints carry maximum penalties of between 40 years and life imprisonment. If convicted, the Court must impose reasonable sentences under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines. There is no parole in the federal court system.

The public is reminded that charges contain only accusations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

These cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.