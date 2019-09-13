Arrest Made in Sexual Abuse Case

On August 27th the Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an alleged sexual abuse case. As a result of the on-going investigation, Terry Hesser, 60 of Wayland, was arrested and charged on September 12th, 2019, with four counts of Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree, class C Felony, two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child, class C Felony, and Incest, class D Felony. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Wooster (Ohio) Police Department.