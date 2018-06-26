Arrest Made in Hit and Run Fatality Case

(courtesy of Radio Iowa)

A man has been arrested for leaving the scene of an accident in Southeast Iowa that left one boy dead and his brother injured.

Nine-year-old Merlin Beechy and his 12-year-old brother, Nathan, were both struck by a pickup as they walked on a rural road near their home, west of Drakesville, just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Merlin died from his injuries.

Investigators say the truck hit the boys from behind and then left. On Monday, Davis County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 41-year-old Terry Petary of Drakesville. He’s charged with vehicular homicide.