Arrest Made in Child Pornography Case

On January 25, 2021, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a Cyber Tip related to child pornography received from the Iowa ICAC Task Force (Internet Crimes Against Children).

On February 1, 2021, during the investigation, a search warrant was executed at 101 N. Benbow St. in Hillsboro, Iowa.

On March 2, 2021, upon investigation, Steven Porter, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with four (4) counts of sexual exploitation of a minor/possessing a depiction, Iowa Code 728.12(3), (each an aggravated misdemeanor).