Arrest Made in Ainsworth Burglary Case

On September 9th the Washington County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with the recent car burglaries in Ainsworth. Darrian Lee Nicholson of Ainsworth was arrested and charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct – Unlawful Activity and transported to the Washington County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond. From 08/26/19 through 08/29/19 the Washington County Communications Center took burglary/theft reports of at least twenty vehicles in the southwest part of Ainsworth. Ongoing Criminal Conduct is a Class B Felony punishable to up to 25 years in prison and car burglary is classified as Burglary in the 3rd Degree, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. An additional warrant was served on Nicholson for Criminal Mischief 5th Degree, a Simple Misdemeanor, with a $300 cash bond.