Arrest In Wayland

On May 1st, 2020, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of suspicious activity in the 300-block of West Front Street in Wayland, IA. During the investigation into the suspicious activity, the Sheriff’s Office came into contact with Austin Sayre, 22 of Wayland. During this contact, a controlled substance was located. Austin was cited into court for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, First Offense, a serious misdemeanor