Arrest in Murder Investigation

Monday Burlington police arrested 19 year old Moshun Dee Reed, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and charged him with Murder in the 1st Degree. The arrest stems from the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of 36 year old Tito Randall Kingsby of Burlington. Sunday October 27, 2019 at approximately 1:52pm the Burlington Police and Fire Departments responded to 1216 Stowe Street for an unknown problem. Upon arrival officers found Kingsby’s body. The circumstances surrounding Kingsby’s death are being investigated by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.