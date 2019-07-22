Arrest

On July 21st at approximately 9:35 p.m., Kenneth Arthur Cole Franklin, 29 of Mount Pleasant, was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. During the book-in process at the jail, Franklin became combative and began damaging computer equipment. Franklin is being charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, an aggravated misdemeanor, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, a serious misdemeanor, and Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Henry County Jail Staff, and the Henry County Health Center Ambulance crews.