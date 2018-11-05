Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

On November 3, 2018 at approximately 1:30 P.M. the Jefferson County Law Center received a 911 call from a subject advising he was robbed at gunpoint in a residence on old Hwy 34 in Batavia. Responding deputies arrived and after an investigation the deputies arrested 28 year old Aviar Dante Williams 28 of Ottumwa and charged him with Robbery in the first degree a class B felony, punishable by uup to 25 years in prison and Interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in the Jefferson County Jail.. Also arrested at the residence was Zakaria Zouon of Batavia for theft in the 5th degree, a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in the Jefferson County jail. .

After the preliminary investigation was started, a search warrant was obtained for the residence and as a result of the findings, Williams was further charged with Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Marijuana) and a Drug Tax Stamp violation both of which are a class D felony, each punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

A criminal charge is only an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.