Arlo Sandersfeld, 76, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Arlo was born on December 19, 1943, in Northwest Iowa the son of Clarence and Helen (Cole) Sandersfeld. He was united in marriage to Beth Cole on June 21, 1975, in Wilton, Iowa. Arlo had served on the Mt. Pleasant School Board, was a founding member of the Dollars for Scholars Mt. Pleasant Chapter, a 4 H Leader, Salem Little League, loved woodworking and spending time working in his flower beds. Arlo was a self-employed car rebuilder for 30 years and worked for the Mt. Pleasant Schools until his retirement. He volunteered at the Salem Elementary School and was on the committee for raising money for the media center for the school in which they received an award for their efforts. He enjoyed babysitting his granddaughter Jordyn.

He is survived by his wife, Beth of Mt. Pleasant, and his children, Kevin (Jessie) Sandersfeld of Mt. Pleasant, Cary Sandersfeld of Ocheyden, Brian Sandersfeld of Spirit Lake and Denise Seivert of Hartley, his grandchildren, Asa, Brooke, Ahlee, Ethan, Blake, Justyn, Madison, Jayden and Jordyn, his sister, Carol Culver of Worthington, Minnesota. Along with special family members, Saundra Cole, Scott and Karen Holmes, Eric and Kyle, Jake and Steph Maine, Kaedon, Kalen, Krue and Kinnick, Karen Beatty and Randy Cole.

Arlo was preceded in death by his parents, one son Brett Michael and his brother Bernie Sandersfeld.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:30 am. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Salem East Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his memory.

