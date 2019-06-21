Area Youth Selected for Washington D.C. Trip

Elizabeth Smith of Danville and Shelby Ryan of West Burlington, have been selected to attend the 2019 Youth Tour on June 14-20. The event is an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. sponsored by Access Energy Cooperative.

Elizabeth and Shelby will join approximately 40 other Iowa students and nearly 1,000 students from across the country who have been selected by their electric cooperative to attend the annual Youth Tour.

Elizabeth is a junior at Danville Community High School and is the daughter of Penne Smith. She participates in soccer, volleyball, basketball, large group and individual speech, school musicals and plays, Leo Club, Student Council, choir, show choir, National Honors Society, and the praise band for her church. She is also employed at Burlington Neurology and Sleep Clinic as a Medical Records Assistant.

A sophomore at West Burlington High School, Shelby is the daughter of Shaun and Amy Ryan. She is active in band, choir, speech, track, silver cord, and multiple school clubs. She is also involved in community and volunteer activities, as well as being a pianist at her church.

While on tour, Elizabeth and Shelby will learn about American history and government. They will visit historical sights including monuments, museums, the U.S. Capitol, federal agencies and other points of interest. They will also have an opportunity to meet with their legislators in the House and Senate.

Access Energy Cooperative has been a part of the Youth Tour program for more than 50 years and currently selects two students each year to participate in the five-day trip. The students are selected through an application and interview process.

With its main office located in Mt. Pleasant, Access Energy Cooperative provides electric service to over 9,000 homes and businesses in 10 southeast Iowa counties.