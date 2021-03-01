Area Students Advancing to State Speech

Area Students Advancing to State SpeechWritten by Theresa Rose on March 1, 2021
These area students received 1 ratings in the district individual speech contest this past weekend and will move on to the state contest:
Winfield Mt. Union:
Rachel Hampton-Poetry
Jadin Grieser-Poetry
Isabel Kann-Acting and Prose
Griffin Humphreys-Radio News Annoucing and Storytelling
Alli Humphreys-Expository Address
Dane Sweezer-Poetry
Dakota Silva-Prose
Chloe Fisher-Acting
Gabe Hemsworth-Prose
MPCHS:
Tristen Davis-Improv and Poetry
Owen Prough-Original Oratory
Maggi Fitzpatrick-Prose and After Dinner Speaking