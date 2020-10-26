Area Law Enforcement Pursues Stolen Vehicle

Sunday morning just after 2:30 Mt. Pleasant police officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Henry and Cherry Streets because the vehicle was reported stolen from Fairfield. The driver took off and was eventually stopped near Ainsworth with stop sticks. The four occupants, all juveniles, ran but were caught soon after. They were turned over to their parents and charges are pending. Local police were assisted by the Sheriff’s Departments from Henry, Washington an Louisa County along with the Washington Police. Law enforcement officials encourage everyone to lock their vehicles and keep the keys inside their homes.