Aquatic, Forest and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction

Aquatic, Forest and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course is Oct. 17

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Henry County will host an Aquatic, Forest and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

The local attendance site is the Henry County Extension Office, 127 N Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. The program will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Traci Vantiger at the ISU Extension and Outreach Henry County office at 319-385-8126.

The course will provide continuing instruction credits for commercial and public pesticide applicators certified in categories 2 (Forest Pest Control), 5 (Aquatic Pest Control), 6 (Right-of-Way Pest Control), and 10 (Research and Demonstration). Topics to be covered are: equipment calibration; phytotoxicity; pesticide drift reduction; principles of limited area application; aquatic invasive species update; control of tree of heaven and red cedar; white oak mortality; and Phragmites control. Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through the PSEP Program can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.

-30-

Contacts:

Mark Shour, Pesticide Safety Education Program, 515-294-1101, mshour@iastate.edu

Traci Vantiger, Office Assistant, 319-385-8126, traciv@iastate.edu