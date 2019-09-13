APPLY TODAY!

ISU Extension and Outreach-Henry County, in cooperation with Mt. Pleasant Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to present the third year of the Henry County Leadership program. This leadership program is designed to provide our community with an enduring source of diverse leaders who are prepared and committed to serving this region.

If you are interested in participating in the program, please complete the application by September 15, 2019. The application and complete details can be found on the ISU Extension and Outreach website.

We would like to thank our Platinum Sponsor for this year’s program Community 1st Credit Union. Gold Sponsors are NCI and West Liberty Foods and our Silver Sponsors 5 Star Community Credit Union, CECO Building Systems and Innovairre.