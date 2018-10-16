Applicants sought for scholarship program

Applications are currently being accepted for a scholarship/loan program through the Friends of Henry County Health Center.

The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage education and future employment in a healthcare field at Henry County Health Center. Applicants must be residents of Henry County, HCHC associates, or a family member of an HCHC associate.

The program is designated as a scholarship/loan because the recipient will be required to work at HCHC pending completion of course work, certification, and availability of employment. The scholarship/loan amount will be forgiven over a specified period of employment.

Applications are available at the HCHC Information Desk in the front lobby, high schools located in Henry County, Iowa Wesleyan University, Southeastern Community College, Indian Hills Community College, or Kirkwood Community College. To print the application, go to www.hchc.org/2018/10/applicants-sought-for-scholarship-program/.

Applicants may enroll in a program of their choice and at the college of their choice; however, the scholarship committee reserves the right to review the program. Funds may be used to pay for tuition, books, and other educational expenses.

Completed applications are due by Wednesday, November 28, and may be turned into the HCHC Public Information Department, 407 S. White Street, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa 52641.

The Friends of HCHC initiated the scholarship/loan program in 1979 to offer financial assistance to students enrolled in a health care field of study. Numerous scholarships have been awarded to area students in hospital service areas such as nursing, emergency care, laboratory, imaging (radiology), medical records and pharmacy. Friends of Henry County Health Center sponsor an annual soup supper on the first Friday in November to help fund the scholarship. This year’s Soup Supper is scheduled for Friday, November 2nd.

For more scholarship information, call 319-385-6124.