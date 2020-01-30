Annual University Variety Show

The Iowa Wesleyan University Music Department will host its annual variety show on Friday, February 21, 2020, in the University Chapel at 7pm. Titled The Story of Tonight, the variety show will feature acts of every nature including musicians, dancers, and comedians.

Performers will include Iowa Wesleyan students, staff, and members of the Mount Pleasant community. All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will directly benefit the students of the music department.

“This is a highly-anticipated and well received show,” said Jason Edwards, Chair of the Music Department. “I’m amazed each year at the talent of our students and community members that participate. It’s a wonderful evening.”

Pre-sale tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and are available from IW Choir members and at the Tiger Bookstore on campus, or at Brown’s Shoe Fit in downtown Mount Pleasant. Tickets at the door are $12.

For more information, visit https://www.iw.edu/calendar/an-iowa-wesleyan-variety-show/ or

www.facebook.com/iwchoir/