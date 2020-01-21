Annual Henry County Master Gardener Symposium

Henry County Master Gardeners present the 14th Annual Spring Symposium. The symposium will be held on Saturday, March 7th at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. The event is open to all gardeners and offers something for everyone! The morning keynote, “Pollinators”, will be presented by Reiman Gardens Curator, Nathan Brockman. The afternoon keynote speaker will by Adam Janke, ISU Assistant Professor and Extension Wildlife Specialist, discussing “Bringing nature home: Native plants and their ecological, cultural and aesthetic value”.

As always, there will be a variety of breakout sessions to choose from. This year’s topics include super succulents, habitat plots for small places, woodworking for wildlife, growing cut flowers, blueberries, aronia berries and elderberries, lawn care, porch plants as well as a Henry County Master Gardener vegetable grower panel! Finally the ever popular “Make and Take” session will feature the Blank Park Zoo’s program PlantFlyGrow.

Cost of the symposium is $40 and includes lunch. Registrations and fees must be returned to the Henry County Extension office (127 N. Main, Mt. Pleasant) by February 27th at 4:30pm. Participation is limited. There are no refunds on registrations and no late registrations will be accepted. Forms and information are available on the Henry County Extension website, www.extension.iastate.edu/henry, or at the Extension office.