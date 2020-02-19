Annual Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House Brown Bag Lecture Series Speakers Announced

Iowa Wesleyan University and the Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House are pleased to announce the speakers for the 2020 Brown Bag Lecture Series.

The annual lecture series will kick off on Tuesday, March 3, with Robert Neymeyer, Historian at the Grout Museum District. Neymeyer will delve into “Sharing the Farm Story,” a video oral history project that works to capture the memories of Iowa’s rural farm communities before they are lost for future generations. Anna Villareal, Director of the Harlan-Lincoln House, will explore buildings and architectural features from Iowa Wesleyan’s past which no longer stand on Tuesday, March 10 and Mount Pleasant historian Pat White will investigate the diverse connections between historic Mount Pleasant, Iowa and Greencastle, Indiana, from individuals like Senator James Harlan and Arabella “Belle” Babb Mansfield to families such as the Coles and Saunders on Tuesday, March 24.

These three Tuesday lectures will be held in the International Room of Chadwick Library at Iowa Wesleyan University, beginning at Noon. Events are free and open to the public, and audience members are encouraged to bring their lunch.

This year, the Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House will be rounding out the Brown Bag Lecture Series with two unique programs that are also free and open to the public. The first is in partnership with the 2020 Belle Babb Mansfield Symposium at Iowa Wesleyan University and Main Street Mount Pleasant in support of Hard Won. Not Done. The Iowa 19th Amendment Commemoration. Dr. Dianne Bystrom, Director Emerita of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University, will present “Winning the Vote: The 72-Year Campaign for Woman’s Suffrage”. This lecture, about the lengthy battle for woman’s suffrage, will be held at the Union Block Building in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, March 17, at Noon. The traveling exhibit Amazing Iowa Women will also be on display at the Union Block Building between Noon and 6:00 pm that afternoon.

The second special program is in partnership with the Mount Pleasant Public Library. On Tuesday, March 31, at 6:00 pm, join Patricia Essick, historian, and Iowa Wesleyan alum, for “Nancy Drew and the Ghost of Ladora.” Essick will unravel the mystery of how one Iowa writer took on the pen name “Carolyn Keene” and become the first author of the iconic Nancy Drew Mystery Series. This lecture will be held in the Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center at Iowa Wesleyan University.

“I am pleased to announce the speakers for the 2020 Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House Brown Bag Lecture Series,” noted Director of the Harlan-Lincoln House Anna Villareal. “Each year, the series grows more dynamic in its historical topics and number of attendees. This year the Friends of the Harlan-Lincoln House is especially excited to partner with many local and statewide entities who work to provide historical resources within our community. I am very excited for Dr. Bystrom’s lecture on suffrage as we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment across the state of Iowa this year.” For more information and full lecture synopsis, visit https://www.iw.edu/calendars/2020-03/.

Iowa Wesleyan University – As Southeast Iowa’s regional comprehensive university, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.