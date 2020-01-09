Annual City Council Business

The Mount Pleasant City Council will continue to meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at 5:30 pm. Voting on that was part of the annual business handled by the Council at the regular meeting Wednesday night. Steve Engberg was appointed Mayor Pro Tem. There was a couple of adjustments to the make-up of the Council’s sub committees. Each council member is required to be on three of the six standing committees. They are:

Finance and Personnel….Engberg, Terry McWilliams and Bob Griffith

Sanitation….Matt Crull, Engberg and Griffith

Streets….Kent White, Jeff Batty and Engberg

Ordinance….Griffith, White and McWilliams

Public Safety…..McWilliams, Batty and Crull

Public Improvements/Utilities….Batty, Crull and White