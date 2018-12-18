Annual Alumni & Friends Pep Band/Choir

Friday, December 21st Mt. Pleasant High School will host it’s annual Alumni and Friends Pep Band/Choir!! Any and all alumni & friends that would like to play or sing with the pep band/choir are invited to arrive at 5:45pm at MPCHS, where we will gather to practice a few songs before the game. The pep band will play in between the varsity games and the choir will sing the national anthem. If you are in need of an instrument or supplies, please contact Jim DePriest at 319.385.7700 or at Adam Creager at 319.385.7730.