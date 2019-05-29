Annette Marie Johnson

Annette Marie Johnson, age 86, formerly of Mt. Pleasant and Swedesburg, died Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the Keota Health Care Center. The daughter of Gust and Adla (Sandeen) Swenson, she was born April 17, 1933 in Mt. Pleasant. On February 28, 1959 she married Robert Johnson at Swedesburg; he died March 2, 2017.

Marie was a 1951 graduate of Olds High School and then graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in 1953. She taught at schools in Tipton, Davenport and Waterloo before her marriage. She was a lifelong member of Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, participating in WELCA and church choir. Marie was a member of TTT. She volunteered with the Swedish American Museum at Swedesburg. Her hobbies included sewing, playing the piano, bowling and horse shows. She also did a lot a painting, wallpapering and helped on the farm.

Survivors include; Sandra and Harry Mabeus of Wever; Sharon and Dan Haws of Stillwater, Minnesota; Brett and Jamie Johnson of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren, Kelley, Kristin, Claire, Jay and Conner; one sister Elna Easter of Algona, Iowa; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Gilbert and sister Ruth.

The family will greet friends Sunday from 3-5:00 p.m. at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield. The funeral service will be Monday June 3, 2019 at 10:30 at the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Mark Youngquist officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorials have been established for the Swedesburg Church and the Swedish American Museum.