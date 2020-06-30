Annette DeSpain Miley

Annette DeSpain Miley (74) of Oak Park, IL died June 19, 2020 at her home after a two year battle with cancer and was surrounded by family.

She was born April 29, 1946 in Burlington, IA to Ralph and Maxine (McClure) DeSpain. She graduated from New London High School in 1964 and graduated from Iowa Wesleyan College in 1968. She married Michael Miley in June of 1973, and they later divorced.

Annette was the director of Oak Leyden Developmental Services for mentally disabled adults in Oak Park, IL until 2001. She then worked as the assistant financial aid director for North Park University until her retirement in 2018.

She was a former member of the New London Methodist Church, but most recently attended The Good Shepherd Church in Oak Park, IL.

Annette was known for her ability to get things done “yesterday”. She had a great love of comparison and bargain shopping which she declared was her hobby. “You need this; it’s a great deal”, was her slogan. “If one is good, you’d better get three.”

Annette was an avid Cubs and Bears fan but always remembered to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes as well. She knew all the Cubs players by name, and you’d think they were as close to her as her dearest friends.

Her kindness and concern for her family and friends was a special trait. If anyone needed anything, Annette was the first to step forward to help. Her longtime birthday club friends, former co-workers, and neighbors were her “surrogate sisters”. Her daily prayer list could rival that of the Pope and included all family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her—a hole left in our hearts that can never be replaced.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents and one brother-in-law, Gerald Hopson. She is survived by two sons: Jeffrey Miley (partner Lauren Reeves) of Chicago, Jason (Jessica) Miley and one very special granddaughter Cassandra of Downers Grove, IL, two sisters, Sonja Hopson of New London, IA and Rita (Charles) Smith of Marshalltown, IA, one niece Jana (Chris) Madsen of Marion, IA, 4 nephews Kevin Hopson Danville, IA, Kurt (Kelly) Hopson of New London, IA, Brad (Andrea) Smith of Ft. Collins, CO, Greg (Traci) Smith of Urbandale, IA, many great nieces and nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at Burge Cemetery in rural New London on July 11, 2020 at 2pm led by Pastor Rod Cooper. Elliott Chapel of New London will be in charge of the arrangements. We invite friends and relatives to gather after the service on July 11 at 3pm in City Park in New London. Annette’s family, consistent with Annette’s wishes, requests that masks be worn and social distancing practices observed by everyone during the service and gathering.

Peterson Funeral Home of Oak Park will be in charge of her cremation according to her wishes. A celebration of life will be held in Oak Park, IL at a later date.

Memorials have been established for St. Jude, PAWS (the Anti-cruelty Society for animals), and the American Cancer Society. All of these were her favorite charities.

Her motto was “Keep looking up”, and she’d want all of us to do that. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.