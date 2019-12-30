Anna Myers

Anna I. Myers, 86, of New London, IA, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Henry County Health Center.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. that evening. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, January 3, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant with Reverend David Bracht-Wagner officiating. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Mt. Pleasant Athletic Boosters or Mt. Pleasant Community School District Foundation to be used for the newly organized Future Farmers of America program. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born January 31, 1933, Anna Irene was the daughter of Wesley Walter and Alice Emeline (Rogers) Miller. She attended country school and was a 1951 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. On October 1, 1951, Anna married Elvin Edgar Myers at First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2015.

A wife, mother, and homemaker, raising her family and other children was a priority for Anna. She worked as a retail clerk at Montgomery Ward and drove a Mt. Pleasant school bus for 44 years. Anna was a wonderful cook and liked to share her recipes with younger generations. She enjoyed camping when attending bluegrass festivals. Sharing her musical talent, Anna played keyboard and bass guitar in The Scrubs. She attended Tuesday morning coffee at Hy-vee whenever possible.

Anna is survived by two sons, Dick (Cheryl) Myers of Salem, IA and Howard Myers of New London, IA; a daughter, Sheryl (Mike) Dorn of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Myers of New London, IA; five siblings, Larry (Peggy) Miller of Rock Island, IL, Joann (Ed) Hessletine of Tullhoma, OK, Judy (Donald) Gaylord of New London, IA, John (Juanita) Miller of New London, IA, and Jerry (Janet) Miller of Connersville, IN; and two sisters-in-law, Esther Miller of Burlington, IA and Merna Miller of Fairfield, IA. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and caregiver, Pam Chapman.

Along with her husband, Elvin, Anna was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Bill Myers and Mike Myers; and a daughter-in-law, Deb Myers, along with a sister Ruth (Leon) Seager; and three brothers, Herbert Miller, Dale Miller, and Wilbur Miller who died in infancy.