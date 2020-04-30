Anna H. “Ann” Blosser

Anna H. “Ann” Blosser, 93, of Wayland, IA, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Parkview Home in Wayland.

Born June 12, 1926, in Lancaster, PA, Anna Heller was the daughter of Christian H. and Laura H. (Heller) Fager. She was a 1945 graduate of East Lampeter High School in Lancaster. Ann earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Millersville State Teacher’s College and an additional degree in education from Eastern Mennonite College. Using her educational skills, Ann first taught at a one room school in Pennsylvania and then at the Sharon School in Tampa, FL, a ministry of the Eastern Mennonite Mission Board. On October 1, 1955, she married LaVerne Sebastian Blosser in Lancaster, PA. Following their marriage, the couple resided in Tampa before moving to the family farm south of Wayland. Her husband preceded her in death on August 30, 2000. After moving to the farm, Ann was a teacher in the public school system for a short time, a homemaker, one of the first teachers at Henry County Head Start, and later was a home health aide while also serving as a nurse’s aide at Parkview Home in Wayland for many years.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Ann had the heart of a missionary and was active in the mission field following college graduation. She continued to support missionary causes throughout her life. Ann was an active member of Sugar Creek Mennonite Church, where she taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school. She was a member of Mennonite Women, where she served as Secretary of Literature for the Iowa Nebraska Conference of the Mennonite Church. Ann actively participated in the Gideons Auxiliary.

Known to many for her chalk drawings, Ann also painted with oil and acrylics. She enjoyed being part of a local painting club. Ann had a large vegetable garden and canned much of her produce. She loved nature and taking walks to notice the flowers and birds. She was an avid reader, memorized scripture and participated in prayer groups with friends.

Ann is survived by three daughters, Laura (Stephen) Draper of Taylor, MI, Holly (John) Blosser Yoder of Wellman, IA, and Heather (Brian) Herschberger of Kalona, IA; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Along with her husband and parents, Ann was preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin (Emma) Fager; and three sisters, Verna (David) Rohrer, Mildred (Gordon) Reed, and Elizabeth Fager, who died at a young age.