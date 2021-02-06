Andy Miller New Washington Co. Extension Director

Andy Miller has been hired as the new County Director of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Washington County. His official duties began February 3.

Since 2005, Andy has served as the Probation/Parole Officer for the Department of Corrections 8th Judicial. Prior to that role he has served as a Residential Officer and Youth Care Worker. Andy has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science/Criminal Justice with a minor in Psychology from Buena Vista University.

Andy and his wife Cheyenne reside near Brighton on the family farm, where they are busy raising three daughters who have active schedules. Andy has been a volunteer on the Washington Fire Department since 2015, where he leads Fire Prevention outreach in the Washington Fire district. Is trained in Trench Rescue, Dive Team Rescue, CPR, Mental Health First Aid certified and is a substitute driver for the fire department. Andy looks forward to coaching softball someday for his daughter’s teams and to continue his volunteering for many other community activities.

“Washington is our home; we were both raised here and being able to live and raise our family in Washington is important to us. This opportunity allows me to use my talents to further the strong foundation that is in place with the Washington County Extension and the communities it serves. Building on the outstanding reputation, I am excited to evaluate and implement programming opportunities for the county.”

Washington County Extension Council member Margaret Brinning commented, “the personnel committee was privileged to interview several outstanding candidates. It became evident that Andy has the talents and experiences we are looking for to fill this role. Finding a member from the community who can advance this position in the direction we envision. Someone who wants to live, work, raise their family in became very evident that the search led us to Andy. The Washington County Extension council is very excited to have him on board and to continue the progress and successes of Washington County Extension.

You may reach Andy via e-mail at to be determined or by calling the Washington County Extension office at 319-653-4811. For information on programs hosted by Washington County Extension please visit our website at www.extension.iastate.edu/washington