An Old Friend Returns for the Tournament Trail, Rest of Week Schedule

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — With me at the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament, the KILJ Tournament Trail blazes on — and an old friend is being dusted off the top shelf for a return to the play-by-play airwaves.

John Kuhens will join Kent Bennett on the basketball trail while I, Nathan Bloechl, will provide hold-by-play coverage of the 2021 State Wrestling Tounrament from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Here’s a look at the remainder of the week on KILJ-FM:

Wednesday, February 17th:

7:00 p.m. — Class 4A Girls’ First Round Tournament Basketball, Mount Pleasant at Keokuk (John Kuhens, Kent Bennett)

Thursday, February 18th:

9:00 a.m. — Class 1A First Round State Wrestling (Nathan Bloechl)

6:00 p.m. — Class 2A First Round State Wrestling (Nathan Bloechl)

7:00 p.m. — Class 1A Boys’ Second Round Tournament Basketball, New London at Notre Dame (John Kuhens, Kent Bennett)

9:00 p.m. — Class 2A First Round State Wrestling (Nathan Bloechl)

Friday, February 19th:

9:00 a.m. — Class 1A Quarterfinal State Wrestling (Nathan Bloechl)

2:30 p.m. — Class 2A Quarterfinal and Class 1A Semifinal State Wrestling (Nathan Bloechl)

7:00 p.m. — Class 1A Girls’ Third Round Tournament Basketball, Notre Dame at Winfield-Mount Union (John Kuhens, Kent Bennett)

9:00 p.m. — Class 2A Semifinal State Wrestling (Nathan Bloechl)

Saturday, February 20th:

10:00 a.m. — Class 1A, 2A Consolation Semifinals and Finals State Wrestling (Nathan Bloechl)

6:00 p.m. — Class 1A and 2A State Championship Wrestling (Nathan Bloechl)

Make sure to follow along on our Facebook page here.