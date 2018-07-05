Alzheimer’s Community Education

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering two free educational classes about Alzheimer’s and related diseases on Monday, July 23rd, at the Burlington Public Library, 210 Court Street, Room B.

The first class, 3:00 – 4:30 pm, Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease, is a basic overview of how Alzheimer’s compares with normal aging and other forms of dementia. Topics will include recognizing the warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how the disease and other forms of dementia are diagnosed and treated, what to do if you see the signs, and what to expect if the disease is diagnosed.

The second class, 4:30 – 6:00 pm, Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors, addresses the types of challenging behaviors often associated with Alzheimer’s and related diseases and suggests practical tips and tools for understanding why these behaviors emerge and how to to respond to them.

Both classes will be facilitated by Jerry Schroeder, senior program specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association. “We don’t have effective medications, yet, but we do know a lot about the best ways to help people with dementia live meaningful, joyful, and safe lives. These classes are a tremendous help to caregivers, who valiantly fight to provide quality care for those they love,” says Schroeder.

Both classes are suitable for professional, family, and personal caregivers. Attend one or attend both.

Advanced registration is required for each class by calling 1-800-272-3900 or by visiting www.alz.org/iowa.

For more information call 563-293-8056.