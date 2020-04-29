Altercation Leads to Injury and Arrest

Wednesday afternoon at about 1 pm Mount Pleasant Police were called to the HCHC emergency room to investigate a report of a stabbing. The investigation led to the arrest of 18 year old Jacob Olomon. According to police an altercation took place in the street near the intersection of South Street and South Main. During the fight the victim received a minor stab wound to the arm. The victim was treated and released. Olomon was taken to the Henry County Jail and charged with assault.