Altercation Between Juveniles and Christamore Staff

Wednesday night Mount Pleasant Police responded to a report of an altercation involving Christamore House staff and four juvenile residents of the facility located at 905 S. Iris Street in Mount Pleasant.

Two officers and three staff members were assaulted. One staff member was transported to HCHC for treatment of injuries received in the altercation.

Multiple charges were filed including assaulting a peace officer, attempting to disarm a police officer, assault while participating in a felony, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Mount Pleasant Police were assisted by police from New London and Winfield, Sheriff’s deputies from Henry County and Jefferson County, the Iowa Department of Transportation and Henry County ambulance.