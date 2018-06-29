Alliant Energy activates cycling program in response to today’s heat by Alliant Energy News

Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company is taking proactive steps to reduce costs for customers due to today’s heat.

Energy prices can peak during intensely hot days like today. To reduce costs, we are activating our voluntary Appliance Cycling program in Iowa.

We will remotely control air conditioners and electric water heaters for all participating customers in Iowa.

Participants will see their air conditioner cycled in 15-minute intervals from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The blower fan will continue to circulate the cooler air already in the home.

The program reduces peak energy use on the overall energy grid, which lowers costs for customers. This is the first time we’ve activated the program since July 21, 2018.

Program details:

Who does this affect – This is a voluntary program for Alliant Energy’s Iowa residential customers.

When does this start and stop – The cycling goes from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., June 29, 2018.

How do customers save money – Our program syncs air conditioners across the state to reduce the number running at any one time. In industry terms, this reduces peak demand, and reduces the need to purchase higher-priced energy because of high demand.

Residential customers who have enrolled their central air conditioning unit get a credit on their bill of $8 per month from June through September – even if it doesn’t get warm enough to cycle appliances. Residential customers who have enrolled their electric water heater get a $2 per month credit during the same time.