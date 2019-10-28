All State Music Students

Nine Mount Pleasant High School music students have been selected to participate in the All-State Music Festival in Ames based on auditions Saturday in Washington.

Chosen for the All-State Chorus are Kade Welcher, Paige Stater, Piper Wiley, Drake Snavely and Erin Andreasen.

Claire Holtkamp earned a spot in the All-State Band. She plays the contra-bass clarinet. Chosen as alternates in the band were Luke Ryon, bari saxophone and Annika Rynders, alto saxophone.

Selected to the All-State Orchestra is violinist Ethan Sexauer.

These students will join others from around the state in the 73rd Iowa All-State Music Festival November 21-23 on the campus of Iowa State University. The festival concludes with a final concert at Hilton Coliseum.

This is the highest individual honor attainable to Iowa high school musicians.