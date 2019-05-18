All Smiles for WMU’s Snowden; Mediapolis’ Gourley

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — It was a banner weekend for two area sprinters.

Winfield-Mt. Union’s Brandon Snowden and Mediapolis’ Jagger Gourley both earned a pair of medals following the 1A and 2A 100m and 200m dashes at Drake Stadium, Saturday.

Snowden was a third-place finisher in the 1A 100m (11.39) and a runner-up in the 1A 200m dash (22.51), bringing back a pair of medals to Winfield-Mt. Union.

“I was just wanted to break my personal record, coming out of lane six.” Snowden said. “I wanted to finish strong.”

Snowden was very excited following his race, understandably having a hard time putting euphoric feelings into words.

“It feels good to [represent] Winfield-Mt.Union, there’s not really much else to say.”

Gourley on the other hand was the 2A 400m Champion on Thursday and finished his senior season with two more medals in the 2A 100 and 200m dashes.

He tore his ACL in football camp last fall and said if future him told him following his knee injury he’d be a three-time medalist at State Track he wouldn’t have believed it.

“I’d be very surprised” Gourley laughed. “I wouldn’t think that was even possible, but it makes me really happy to think about where I was to where I am now.”

Gourley ran 11.44 in the 2A 100m dash and he clocked a 23.29 for 5th in the 2A 200m.