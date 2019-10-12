Alan Trees

Alan Trees, 84, of Winfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Winfield United Methodist Church. Immediately following the services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday. Memorials will go to Winfield United Methodist Church and Winfield EMT's.

Alan Vern Trees was born on April 23, 1935 in Belmond, Iowa, the son of Vern and Violet (Starnes) Trees. Alan attended a one room country school house a mile from his home in Belmond. He went on to graduate from Belmond High School and then from Iowa State University, receiving his degree in Agricultural Engineering.

On March 23, 1957, Alan was united in marriage to Alice Klopfenstein at the United Methodist Church in Winfield. After college the newlyweds moved to Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin where Alan worked for Jamesway Manufacturing Company while they both worked to create Carla in 1959. After further process improvement they created Chris in 1962. Fred and Hazel were so impressed with the process, they asked Alan and Alice to move to Winfield, Iowa to continue the process and help with Fred’s feed business, where in 1965 the process was perfected and it was called Carol.

After all the success, Alan became bored so in the early 70’s he created Trees AES to both employ and entertain friends and family in the greater Winfield area. In 1980, with only Carol providing in-home excitement, Alice was so bored they decided to create the CounTREEStore to further entertain and excite themselves until their retirement.

Alan was a member of the Winfield United Methodist Church and the Winfield School Board, where he served as president. He also served as Troop 21 Boy Scout Master and supervised expeditions to Camp Eastman and Philmont. He also enjoyed traveling with Alice (and others) in his RV all over much of the contiental US.

Alan will be deeply missed by his wife, Alice; children, Carla (Brian) Trees of Winfield, Chris (Andrea) Trees of Cedar Falls and Carol (Brad) Fletcher of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Brennan Lee-Trees Hammond and Clint and Emma Fletcher; Dutch exchange student, Anne Marie Herlaar (Jacques) Dutoit and her children, Kimberly, Bastian and Louise; sisters-in-laws, Marylyn Trees, Lavone Klopfenstein and Carol Klopfenstein; brother-in-law, Joe (Ruth) Klopfenstein; Candy (Ron) Fjetland, Neal Rabe, Mike (Colleen) Trees, Diane Erickson, David (Aya) Trees, Dena Trees, Steve (Dixie) Klopfenstein, Kim (Laurie) Klopfenstein, Ned (MeeSook) Klopfenstein, Paul (Carrie) Klopfenstein, Rex Klopfenstein, Betty (Gary) Metz, Sara (Tim) Tuschen, Neil (Chip) Klopfenstein and Jim (Sue) Klopfenstein and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Paul (Marge) Trees and Tim Trees; niece, Cindy Trees; nephew, Terry Trees; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Fred and Hazel Klopfenstein and brother-in-law, Phil and Bill (Lenora) Klopfenstein.