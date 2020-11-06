Agendas for School Board Committee Meetings

The Mount Pleasant School Board Finance and Policy committees both meet Friday. The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, November 6, 2020, to review/discuss:

Instructional Support Levy Information October 2020 Certified Enrollment Review Modified Supplemental Amount for Open Enrollment Out not on Fall 2020 Certified Enrollment Modified Supplemental Amount for English Language Learners Beyond 5 Years GPAEA Shared Social Worker Contract Amendment

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 to review/discuss:

Second Reading of School Board Policy Series 400, Staff Personnel 9 Annuities and Other Jointly Approved Payroll Deductions 16 Insurance 19 Personal Illness 29 Leaves of Absence Under the Family and Medical Leave Act Certified Enrollment Update Return to Learn Update Facilities Use Agreement Discussion of Procedures for Weather-Related School Cancellations and Make-up Days IASB Convention Information

The meetings are open to the public and patrons are welcome. Both meetings will be held at the District Central Office on East Washington Street.

