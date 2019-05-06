AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL & UTILITY TRUSTEES JOINT MEETING

– MAY 7, 2019 – 6:00 P.M. – COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER JOINT MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Council: Scott Campbell, Brad Helmerson, Tom Davis, Kirk Miller & Dan Berner

Trustees: Jerry Wilhelm, Bob Byczek, Jodi Jackson, Steve Rotter, & Shanon Wellington

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Council & Trustees: Discuss the current fuel provider and taking bids for the City/Utility’s fuel service (1)

5. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Council: Discuss and take action on sharing the cost of hiring IAMU to complete written programs for OSHA

b. Utility: Discuss and take action on sharing the cost of hiring IAMU to complete written programs for OSHA

c. Council & Trustees: Discuss festivities for Fun Day, June 29th, 2019

d. Council: Approve resolution #275 authorizing temporary closing of a public way (2)

e. Council & Trustees: Discuss the new water main for phase 1 of the residential subdivision on South Pine Street (3)

f. Council & Trustees: Review the audit for fiscal year 2018 (Supplement)

6. ADJOURNMENT OF JOINT MEETING

RECESS

7. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

8. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell & Brad Helmerson

9. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

10. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

11. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on the proposed budget amendment (4)

b. Approve resolution #274 budget amendment for fiscal year 2018-2019 (5)

12. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (6-7)

b. Fire Dept. (8)

c. Public Works (9)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (10-14)

f. Child Care (15-21)

13. OPEN FORUM:

14. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (22-30)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (31-33)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve outdoor service area for Woobies, July 27th – 28th, 2019 (34-35)

e. Approve wine permit add on to Casey’s existing liquor license (36-38)

f. Approve Ron Sadler & Kirk Miller to attend the Nuisance Abatement Conference in Coralville, May 15th, 2019 (39)

g. Approve Kasi to attend the SEICCA meeting in West Point, May 8th, 2019 (40)

h. Approve Kasi to attend TIF training in Washington on July 11th, 2019 (41)

i. Zoning Permits: Beverly Platt, 203 Sunset Drive, covered deck (42-46)

Chad Sovern Contracting, 103 Redbud Drive, house & garage (47-52)

15. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss and take action on the quote from Staley Nehring Construction to complete the renovations at Park Shelter House (53)

b. Discuss the engineering agreements necessary for the subdivision on S. Pine St. (54)

c. Approve going into closed session per Iowa Code 21.5(1)(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation

16. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve change order #1 for Four Seasons for the grading project on S. Pine St. (Handout)

b. Approve pay estimate #2 for Four Seasons for the grading project on S. Pine St. (Handout)

c. Approve pay estimate #1 for Four Seasons for the sponsored project (Handout)

d. Approve seal coating quote from L.L. Pelling (55-56)

e. Approve resolution #276 voluntary annexation of certain city owned real estate located on South Pine Street into the City of New London, Iowa (57-63)

f. Waive the City’s authority to exercise jurisdiction over the property line adjustment/subdivision between Lehman & Beckman at 22842 Highway 34, Danville, Iowa (64-66)

g. Re-appoint Carol Linkin to serve on the Planning & Zoning Commission with term ending 6/30/2024 (67)

h. Re-appoint Tim Bell to the Library Board with term ending 6/30/2025 (67)

i. Re-appoint Bob Shores to the Library Board with term ending 6/30/2025 (67)

j. Discuss sale of commercial property on S. Pine Street north of Dollar General (68-69)

k. Discuss wage increases for July 1, 2019 (70-71)

l. Discuss and take action Movies in the Park 2019 (Handout)

17. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, May 15th, 2019 at 6:30 a.m., Public Works Shop

b. Public Safety Committee, May 15th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., City Office

c. Special City Council Meeting, May 23rd, 2019 at 7:00 a.m., Community Center

d. City Council Meeting, June 4th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

18. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.