AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING

SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2020 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 4:30 P.M.

COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER:

Mayor Kirk Miller

2. ROLL CALL:

Brad Helmerson, January Benjamin, Scott Campbell, Travis Benz & Dan Berner

3. APPROVE THE AGENDA

4. OLD BUSINESS:

5. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve resolution #322 requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund

6. MEETINGS:

a. Council Work Session, September 16th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

b. Regular Council Meeting, October 6th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

7. ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING