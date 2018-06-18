AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING

JUNE 20TH, 2018

WEDNESDAY EVENING – 6:00 P.M. – 112 W. MAIN ST.

3. APPROVE THE AGENDA

4. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Discuss pay scale rates for Public Works employees. (1-3)

5. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve going into closed session per Iowa code 21.5(1)(c) to discuss strategy with council in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation. (Handout)

b. Approve wage resolution #249 adopting employee annual and hourly wages for the fiscal year 2018-2019 and authorizing implementation (4)

6. ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING