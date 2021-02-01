AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

FEBRUARY 2ND, 2021 – TUESDAY EVENING – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Kirk Miller

2. ROLL CALL: Travis Benz, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and January Benjamin

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1)

b. Fire Department (Handout)

c. Public Works (2)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (3-6)

f. Child Care

g. Mayor

6. OPEN FORUM:

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (7-13)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (14-16)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Tax Abatement: Chris & Whitney Amburn, 113 Orchard Lane, new house & garage (17)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Discuss and take action on allowing the Black & Gold Backers to construct a state champion sign in the City right of way (18-19)

b. Approve reinvesting general funds in a CD (20)

c. Approve Resolution #330 Naming a Candidate to the SEIRPC’s Board of Directors (21)

d. Approve Resolution #331 Paying Off the Street Sweeper Loan with Danville State Savings Bank (22)

e. Discuss amending section 75.04 Operation of Snowmobiles of the City Code (23-24)

f. Discuss mailboxes for the South Pine Street Subdivision (25-28)

g. Discuss the status of the Sponsored Project

h. Discuss the 2021-2022 budget (29-55)

i. Discuss repaving a portion of E. Cleveland St. (56-57)

10. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, February 17th, 2021 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, February 17th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Regular City Council Meeting, March ______, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center (58)

d. Special City Council Meeting, March ______, 2021 at __________, Community Center

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.