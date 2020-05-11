AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

MAY 12TH, 2020 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Pro Tem Kirk Miller

2. ROLL CALL: Travis Benz, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and January Benjamin

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on resolution #307 amending the current budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (1)

b. Approve resolution #307 amending the current budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (2)

c. Citizens questions and comments on the proposal to enter into a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement with Tiger Properties, LLC related to Lot 6 in the Pine Street Subdivision, which includes the potential sale of the City’s interest in real property

d. Approve resolution #313 making final determination on potential sale of interest in real property and approving and authorizing execution of a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement by and between the City of New London and Tiger Properties, LLC related to Lot 6 in the Pine Street Subdivision (3-7)

e. Citizens questions and comments on the proposal to enter into a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement with Chad Sovern Contracting, Inc. related to Lot 7 in the Pine Street Subdivision, which includes the potential sale of the City’s interest in real property

f. Approve resolution #314 making final determination on potential sale of interest in real property and approving and authorizing execution of a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement by and between the City of New London and Chad Sovern Contracting, Inc. related to Lot 7 in the Pine Street Subdivision (8-12)

g. Public hearing on the proposal to enter into a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement with Chad Sovern Contracting, Inc. related to Lot 8 in the Pine Street Subdivision, which includes the potential sale of the City’s interest in real property.

h. Approve resolution #315 making final determination on potential sale of interest in real property and approving and authorizing execution of a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement by and between the City of New London and Chad Sovern Contracting, Inc. related to Lot 8 in the Pine Street Subdivision (13-17)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (18-19)

b. Fire Department (Handout)

c. Public Works (20)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (21-25)

f. Child Care (Handout)

7. OPEN FORUM:

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (26-31)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (32-34)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Zoning Permit: Sidney Schmitt, 104 Cypress Circle, shed & three seasons room (35-37)

Dave Geer, 106 W. Sherrie Lane, detached garage (38-43)

e. Tax Abatement: Tyler & April Thein, 401 W. Adams St., new house/garage (44)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Appoint Travis Benz to fill the Council Member’s position through November 2nd, 2021

b. Approve contract with WEMIGA Waste for sanitation services through June 2023 (45-46)

c. Approve a proposal for audit services for fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022 (47-67)

d. Approve resolution #308 agreeing to become a member of the southeast Iowa safety group and IAMU agreement for the Municipal Utilities of New London, Iowa (68-84)

e. Approve resolution #309 authorizing the City Clerk to transfer funds for fiscal year 2020 (85-86)

f. Approve resolution #310 authorizing the City Clerk to transfer funds for fiscal year 2021 (87-88)

g. Approve resolution #311 adopting a City & Utility Contingency & Disaster Recovery Plan of Computer Systems (89-93)

h. Discuss the penalties waived for utility bills due April 27th, 2020 (94)

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Discuss and take action on the New London School District holding the 2020 prom and related activities at the City Park (95-96)

b. Approve pay estimate #3 for Blue Top Excavating for the sewer line extension in Phase 1 of the South Pine Street Subdivision (97)

c. Update on the sponsored project (98-102)

d. Discuss and take action on providing assistance to the New London Community Child Care Center and Preschool

e. Reappoint Wyatt Schroeder to the Planning & Zoning Commission with a term ending April 30th, 2025

f. Reappoint Tim Jacobs to the Planning & Zoning Commission with a term ending April 30th, 2025

g. Approve resolution #312 adopting employee hourly wages for fiscal year 2020-2021 and authorizing Implementation (103)

h. Discuss and take action on placing an ad to hire a full time police officer (104)

i. Mayor appoint City committees co-chair members (105)

j. Review open meeting laws (supplement)

11. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, May _______, 2020 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, May _______, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Regular City Council Meeting, June 2nd, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

12. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.