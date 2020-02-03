AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

FEBRUARY 4TH, 2020 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and January Benjamin

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-2)

b. Fire Department (3)

c. Public Works (4)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (5-9)

f. Child Care (Handout)

6. OPEN FORUM:

a. Rebecca Clausen – Liberty National – Life Insurance Company (10-12)

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (13-20)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (21-23)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Zoning Permits: Brad & Elaine Raines, 106 E. Linder St., Steel Garage (24-26)

e. Tax Abatements: Brad & Elaine Raines, 106 E. Linder St., Steel Garage (27)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve a bid the sale of the 2000 International Elgin Crosswind street sweeper (28)

b. Open proposals for the City’s solid waste collection services (29-34)

c. Open and approve a bid to demolish 100 E. Main St. (35-36)

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve pay estimate #1 to Blue Top Excavating LLC for the Sanitary Sewer Improvements – Pine Street Subdivision – First Addition (37)

b. Approve the agreement with Alliant Energy for the extension of the gas facilities for the Pine Street Subdivision – First Addition (38-39, Handout)

c. Approve resolution #297 job descriptions for all employees governed by the City Council (40-51)

d. Approve resolution #298 minimum development requirements, competitive criteria, and procedures for disposition of certain property located within the South Pine Street Urban Renewal Area; and soliciting bids in accordance with the minimum development requirements, competitive criteria, and procedures for disposition (52-86)

e. Discuss and take action on building a wall at the front of the City Office (87-89, Handout)

f. Discuss the 2020-2021 City Budget (90-125)

10. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, February 19th, 2020 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, February 19th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Regular City Council Meeting, March 3rd, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.