AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

JANUARY 7TH, 2020 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and January Benjamin

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on the proposed drawings, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of said Proposed Street Improvements – Thompson Street Extension (1)

b. Approve the proposed drawings, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the construction of said Proposed Street Improvements – Thompson Street Extension

c. Open and approve a bid for the Proposed Street Improvements – Thompson Street Extension

d. Citizens questions and comments on the proposed approval of ordinance #54 providing for the vacation and conveyance of a segment of unimproved alley (2)

e. Approve ordinance #54 providing for the vacation and conveyance of a segment of unimproved alley (3-5)

f. Approve resolution #295 the permanent utility easement by and between Max Curran and Martha Curran and the City of New London (6-10)

g. Citizens questions and comments on the preliminary and final plats for the Pine Street Subdivision – First Addition (11)

h. Approve resolution #296 the preliminary and final plats for the Pine Street Subdivision – First Addition, New London, Iowa (12-25)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (26-27)

b. Fire Department (28)

c. Public Works (29-30)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (31-34)

f. Child Care (Handout)

7. OPEN FORUM:

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (35-41)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (42-44)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve the New London Journal as the official publication for the City (45)

e. Zoning Permits: Todd & Dawn Sines, 206 E. Main St., Garage (46-48)

f. Tax Abatements: Happyland Properties, 503 E. McKinley St., Complete Remodel (49)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve an offer for the sale of the 2008 Kubota M9540 Tractor (50)

b. Discuss and take action on selling the City’s Elgin Crosswind street sweeper (51)

c. Approve paying C & M Cooling & Heating for the plumbing of the shelter house (52-53)

d. Approve sending out requests for proposals for the City’s sanitation services (54-58)

e. Discuss and take action on a sign for the S. Pine Street Subdivision (59-62)

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve resolution #294 naming a candidate to the SEIRPC’s Board of Directors (63)

b. Discuss and take action on the approval of Council appointments and sub-committees for 2020 (64-65)

c. Discuss getting bids for the demolition of 100 E. Main St.

11. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, January 15th, 2020 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, January 15th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Finance Committee, January ________, 2020 at ______________, Community Center

d. Regular City Council Meeting, February 4th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

12. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.