AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

DECEMBER 3RD, 2019 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 112 W. MAIN ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-2)

b. Fire Department (Handout)

c. Public Works (3)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (4-8)

f. Child Care

6. OPEN FORUM:

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (9-16)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (17-19)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve Santa to ride in the fire truck for the Holiday Stroll on December 14th, 2019

e. Approve changes to the fire department roster (20)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve resolution #293 adopting a sidewalk replacement program and reimbursement to the property owner (21-23)

b. Open and approve a bid for the sale of the City’s Elgin Crosswind street sweeper

c. Discuss requiring building/plumbing/electrical codes for new construction residential and/or commercial

d. Discuss a spending limit for the new piece of public works equipment

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve reinvesting capital improvement funds in a CD (24)

b. Approve the annual employee holiday potluck at noon on December 24th, 2019 and early dismissal of employees who attend

c. Discuss and take action on a sign for the subdivision on S. Pine St. (25)

d. Discuss the new public hearing requirement for the City budget and a timeline

10. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, December 18th, 2019 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, December 18th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., City Office

c. Regular City Council Meeting, January 7th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.