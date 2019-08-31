AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

SEPTEMBER 3RD, 2019 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-2)

b. Fire Department (3-7)

c. Public Works (4)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities

f. Child Care (5-13)

6. OPEN FORUM:

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (14-24)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (25-27)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve Kasi to attend IMFOA, October 16th – 18th, 2019 in Des Moines (28-31)

e. Zoning Permits: Rod Myers, 401 W. Adams St., house & garage (32-34)

Susan Swailes, 310 N. Maple St., house & garage (35-40)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve draw request #7 for the home owner occupied grant from Iowa Department of Economic Development (41-42)

b. Approve draw request #8 for the home owner occupied grant from Iowa Department of Economic Development (43-44)

c. Approve resolution #286 temporary closing of a public way, closing off the 100 block of W. Wilson St. for the Homecoming Dance (45)

d. Approve the Homecoming parade route and use of City vehicles, Friday October 4th, 2019 (46)

e. Approve a time and date for Halloween Trick or Treat (47)

f. Approve resolution #287 Appointing Paying Agent, Note Registrar, and Transfer Agent, Approving the Paying Agent and Note Registrar and Transfer Agent Agreement and Authorizing the Execution of the Agreement (48-49)

g. Approve resolution #288 approving and authorizing a form of Loan Agreement and authorizing and providing for the issuance, and levying a tax to pay the Notes; Approval of the Tax Exemption Certificate (50-69)

h. Approve going into closed session per Iowa Code 21.5c to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position f the governmental body in that litigation

10. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, September 18th, 2019 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, September 18th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Regular City Council Meeting, October 6th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

d. Regular City Council Meeting, November _____, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., __________________

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.