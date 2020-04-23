Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed

DES MOINES – Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 176 additional positive cases for a total of 3,924 positive cases. There have been an additional 842 negative tests for a total of 25,338 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Here are the updated case numbers for Henry and our surrounding counties…

Henry County-30

Louisa-251

Washington-124

Des Moines-13

Van Buren-8

Jefferson-7

Lee-3

According to IDPH, an additional 6 deaths were also reported, 282 are currently hospitalized, and 1,492 Iowans have recovered.

According to IDPH the additional 6 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 elderly adults (81+)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.